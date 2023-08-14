Two arrests after man fatally stabbed in Crawley flat
Two people have been arrested over the fatal stabbing of a man in a flat in West Sussex.
The man in his 20s was found at a flat in Arthur Road at about 05:30 BST on Sunday and declared dead at the scene, Sussex Police said.
A 22-year-old man from London and a 23-year-old man from Crawley were arrested on suspicion of murder.
Det Supt Andy Wolstenholme said: "We are treating this as a targeted attack with no threat to the wider community."
The man's next of kin have been informed, police said.
Police are asking for anyone with any information to contact them.
