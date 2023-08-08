Shoreham: Parents express anger over school transportation
Parents who did not secure preferred local secondary school places for their children have expressed anger over not getting free bus passes.
Jade Sowa's son, from Shoreham, along with dozens of other children, were offered rail passes to get to their new school in Worthing, six miles away.
She told BBC South East an hour journey door-to-door was "a lot to ask" an 11-year-old to do independently.
West Sussex County Council said it had to make best use of limited resources.
Ms Sowa said of the rail journey: "It's about an hour travel door to door - 20 minutes from our house to the train station, then the train journey, then about another 20 minute walk through a town he doesn't know.
"It's quite a lot to ask an 11-year-old to make that journey independently."
About 50 children from Shoreham did not get any of their top three secondary school preferences and were told to attend school six miles away.
Another parent, Amy Boyse, said: "One of the thing's that could have made a difference would be to put on this school bus for us. They have not done that."
A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said they understood the concern but had to balance the need to make best use of resources with its commitment to provide transport.
They said children could go by bus instead, if parents pay a £182 annual contribution to the higher cost of bus travel.
