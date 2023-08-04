Brighton teenager denies having synagogue attack note
A teenager will face trial accused of having a note detailing a plan to attack a synagogue.
Mason Reynolds, 18, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday via video-link from Lewes Prison.
During the hearing, he pleaded not guilty to a charge of possessing an article for terrorist purposes between 7 May and 27 June.
The details of the charge allege that he had a "note detailing a plan to attack a synagogue".
Mr Justice Jeremy Baker set a provisional trial at Winchester Crown Court from April 10 2024, with a further hearing scheduled for 8 December.
Mr Reynolds, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, was remanded in custody.
