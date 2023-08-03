Dog starts fire at Worthing home after switching on hob
A fire is believed to have been started at a home after a dog jumped up and switched on a kitchen hob which had flammable items on top of it.
Responders from Worthing Fire Station attended the fire at Castle Road, Tarring, to find the smoke alarms had been taken down due to redecorating.
The dog escaped unharmed and the owners were not at home at the time.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service urged people to ensure they have working smoke alarms.
Station manager Chris Bowles said: "We understand that there are times, particularly during renovations, when smoke alarms are unable to be attached to the ceiling. However, in these instances I would urge people to keep battery-operated alarms on each level of their property to detect a fire situation should one occur."
