Newhaven: Derek Martin admits killing young couple but denies murder
- Published
A man has admitted killing a young married couple who were found dead at their home.
The bodies of Josh Bashford, 33, and Chloe Bashford, 30, were found at their home in Newhaven, East Sussex, in June
Derek Martin, 64, from Brighton, also known as Derek Glenn, has appeared at Lewes Crown Court, where he pleaded not guilty to murder, but guilty to manslaughter.
He has been remanded in custody ahead of a trial on 27 November.
Members of the couple's family have previously paid tribute to Mr and Mrs Bashford, saying they were "funny and loving", and "amazing parents" to their four children.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.