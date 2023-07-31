Bishop George Bell name restored to Chichester Cathedral building
The name of Bishop George Bell will be reinstated on one of the buildings of Chichester Cathedral.
His name was removed after allegations the bishop, who died in 1958, had sexually abused a young girl.
In 2015, the Church of England apologised and paid compensation to the complainant.
But a 2017 review found the church's investigation into the claims against Bishop Bell had been "deficient" and unfair to both sides.
The cathedral said the decision to restore the name George Bell House to 4 Canon Lane from 3 October was made after "prayerful consideration".
Originally named in honour of the Bishop in 2008, his name was removed in 2016 for what the cathedral chapter said was "a desire to do the right thing by the complainant".
The statement added: "The decision was made in good faith under deeply sensitive circumstances. However, the chapter acknowledges that this decision was deficient and apologises for this."
It added the name 4 Canon Lane would continue to be used for "some commercial activities".
In a statement in 2021, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said: "I do not consider there to be a 'significant cloud' over Bishop George Bell's name."
