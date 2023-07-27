Warnham: Stabbed teenager was 'caring, cheeky and loving'
A 17-year-old boy who died after being stabbed has been named as Charlie Cosser.
He was injured in the early hours of Sunday at an address in Marches Road, Warnham, near Horsham, West Sussex, and taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds, but died on Tuesday.
His family have paid tribute, saying he was "caring, cheeky and loving".
A 16-year-old boy from Chessington has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.
Charlie, from Milford in Surrey, has been described by his family as "the most caring, cheeky, loving son and brother we could have ever wished for".
His father Martin, mother Tara, older brother Adam and younger sister Eloise said: "Our lives have been destroyed.
"Despite courageously battling right till the very end of his young and innocent life, his injuries were too severe.
"His ridiculously silly sense of humour will be deeply missed by everyone that knew and loved him."
Police appeal
A 16-year-old girl from Horsham has been charged with perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender.
She is scheduled to appear together with the 16-year-old charged with murder at Crawley Magistrates' Court later.
A 52-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been bailed pending further inquiries.
A 16-year-old boy, initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, is now being treated as a witness and will face no further action, Sussex Police said.
Det Ch Insp Kimball Edey said: "We continue to appeal for anyone with any information about this tragic incident to come forward.
"We know there were a number of young people in attendance at an event, and we are keen to speak to them."
