Warnham: Teenager dies after village stabbing
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has died after being stabbed at the weekend.
He was injured in the early hours of Sunday at an address in Marches Road, Warnham, near Horsham, West Sussex, and taken to hospital in a critical condition.
He died on Tuesday, Sussex Police said.
A 16-year-old boy is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 16-year-old girl and a 52-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Det Ch Insp Kimball Edey, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: "Our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.
"We know that there were a number of young people in attendance at an event, and are keen to speak to them.
"Further arrests have been made in this case, and we ask the public not to speculate about the incident on social media as it may jeopardise the ongoing investigation."
