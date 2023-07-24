Fake taxi driver jailed over sex assaults in Brighton and Hove
- Published
A man who posed as a taxi driver and attempted to rape and sexually assault two women has been jailed.
Graham Head, 66, was found guilty of kidnap, attempted rape and assault by penetration at a previous hearing at Hove Crown Court.
Sussex Police said they had found condoms, Viagra tablets and a balaclava in his vehicle when he was arrested.
At Lewes Crown Court, judge Jeremy Gold QC told Head he would serve 18 years in prison and five years on licence.
The judge said: "The evidence clearly disclosed you were in the habit of driving around in the early hours of the morning looking for intoxicated vulnerable young women posing as a Good Samaritan.
"In fact you were a sexual predator looking for women you could sexually assault."
On 19 August 2022, Head dragged a teenage woman into bushes in Hove Park after she had received a lift from him, his trial was told.
He attempted to rape her, but fled the scene when her mobile phone rang.
Footage showed her approaching a silver Mercedes estate, which was then tracked through city centre CCTV and doorbell images driving near Hove Park.
Then, on 18 November, a woman in her 20s woke up in a vehicle to find a man sexually assaulting her, after taking what she thought was a taxi from Brighton to Hove.
She escaped, called police and was able to remember three digits of the number plate.
Police located the car and after a short pursuit, stopped it in Preston Circus.
Head, of Coast Road, Pevensey, was then arrested on suspicion of kidnap, attempted rape and failing to stop a vehicle when asked to do so.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.