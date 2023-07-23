Warnham: Attempted murder arrest after boy stabbed
A teenager has been arrested after a 17-year-old boy was critically injured in a stabbing in a village.
Emergency services were called to a house in Marches Road, Warnham in West Sussex in the early hours, police said.
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.
Sussex Police said "many young people" were at the property who would have "important information".
Chief Superintendent Jo Banks appealed for witnesses and urged "parents and carers of those who attended to speak with their children and to contact us with information".
The force added that officers would be working with local schools and there would be an increased police presence in the area, to "provide reassurance" but it was believed to be "an isolated incident".
