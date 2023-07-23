Brighton and Hove: Extra lifeguards on duty for summer holidays
Lifeguard patrols will be on duty at five extra beaches in Brighton and Hove during the school summer holidays.
The fresh resources are being deployed to Saltdean, Rottingdean, Dukes Mound, West Pier and Hove Lawns every day from midday to 18:00 BST.
Plans to almost halve lifeguard services across the city had been announced in March.
That was before the council changed hands from Green-led to Labour in the May elections.
Brighton and Hove City Council's new Labour leader, Bella Sankey, called for more investment in the service in June.
These five areas, along with some of the city centre's other busy beaches, will have lifeguards until 3 September.
They will "help millions of visitors enjoy a safe and enjoyable time on the beach," a city council spokesman said.
Councillor Alan Robins said: "The current cost of living crisis means many more families will be holidaying at home, so it was vital that we were able to provide this vital service and keep residents and visitors safe and happy on our popular seafront and busy beaches."
