Hastings: Men charged with GBH following crash
Two men have been charged on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following a crash in Hastings.
The incident involving a car and a moped happened in Fredericks Road at 14:45 BST on Thursday.
Two boys aged 13 and 14 suffered significant injuries and were taken to hospital, but are no longer in a life-threatening condition, police said.
Police are keen to speak to witnesses and anybody with dashcam footage of the incident.
Dillon Beeching, 23, from Eastbourne, and Liam Hide, 21, from Hastings, have been charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm.
Beeching was also charged with driving without valid insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
They were remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on 18 August.
