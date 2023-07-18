Brighton hotel fire: Sussex Police launch investigation into blaze
A police investigation has begun after a fire at a 200-year-old hotel in Brighton, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) has said.
The fire at the Regency-style Royal Albion Hotel - which overlooks Brighton Pier - broke out on Saturday evening.
Brighton and Hove City Council said parts of the building were "no longer structurally safe" and demolition work would take two to three weeks.
The fire service said it was "scaling back" operations at the hotel.
A spokesman said there would continue to be a reduced presence at the scene, with cordons remaining in place.
The ESFRS spokesman said: "At the height of this incident, there were 15 fire engines on scene, with support from neighbouring services.
"This was a complex, difficult, and large-scale fire due to the construction of the building and the very high winds."
Properties directly behind the Royal Albion Hotel will remain inaccessible due to the risk of falling debris during the demolition process, Brighton and Hove City Council said.
Assistant Chief Fire Officer Mark Matthews said a large part of the building had been saved from damage, "due to the significant and sustained efforts by crews".
"Our colleagues in West Sussex FRS, London Fire Brigade, Surrey FRS and Kent FRS provided support to ensure that our crews were rotated and relieved without any break in the firefighting effort," he said.
The fire service said no-one had been injured.
The A259 - the road outside the hotel - remains closed.
The 219-bedroom hotel, which was built in 1826, is run by Britannia Hotels.
Part of the building was Grade II*-listed by English Heritage and suffered a previous fire in November 1998.
