Crawley: Rachel Jones neglected by mental health services, coroner rules
- Published
A coroner has said "neglect" contributed to the death of a woman who took her own life after going missing from a mental health hospital.
Rachel Jones, 32, from Crawley, West Sussex, was being treated at the Langley Green Hospital in May 2022.
Her body was found on a nearby railway line after she had asked to leave the ward for 15 minutes.
The Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust has apologised to her family and introduced changes to its procedures.
Ms Jones had been admitted to the Langley Green Hospital on 29 April 2022, after being detained under the Mental Health Act.
On 5 May, hospital staff lifted restrictions on her and plans were made for her release, but she told staff she intended to take her own life after she was discharged.
Her risk assessment was not updated, the inquest heard, and she was granted leave from the ward for 15 minutes. Instead of returning, she went to her mother Lorna's house, before being returned to Langley Green in the evening.
The next day, Ms Jones asked to be allowed out on several occasions, and was allowed to, twice returning very briefly.
However, she failed to return after leaving the ward just after midday, and her body was found near Ifield station at about 14:15 BST, having been fatally injured by a train.
At an inquest in Chichester, senior coroner Penelope Schofield recorded a narrative conclusion that Ms Jones took her own life.
She said her death was "contributed to by neglect", stating there had been a failure to check on Ms Jones' whereabouts and follow policy when she had not returned after 15 minutes.
Ms Schofield recorded that it was "probable" these "contributed to" Ms Jones' death.
After the inquest, Ms Jones' mother Lorna said: "We would do anything to have Rachel back, but we know that's not possible, and the inquest has been upsetting for us all.
"The only comfort we can take is that we have some answers.
"All we can hope for is that mental health services improve to prevent other families from suffering like we have."
In a statement, the Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust said: "We offer our sincere condolences to the family of Rachel Jones.
"We are deeply sorry that the standard of care provided to Rachel was not as it should have been."
"We have made improvements: Specifically, the approval process for when patients go on leave from hospital and when they go missing."
If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can visit the BBC Action line for help.
