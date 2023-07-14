Chichester: Wife and carer jailed for enslaving disabled husband
The wife and carer of a disabled man have been jailed under modern slavery laws.
Sarah Somerset-How and her lover George Webb left Tom Somerset-How bedbound and malnourished in his home in Chichester, West Sussex, for four years.
Mr Somerset-How said he lived "under duress and threat" and was forced into "survival mode".
At Portsmouth Crown Court, Ms Somerset-How and Webb, both of Bognor Regis, were sentenced to 11 years in prison.
In what is thought to be the first prosecution of its kind, the pair were convicted of wilful neglect and holding a person in slavery or servitude.
In addition, Webb was also convicted of causing actual bodily harm.
Mr Somerset-How, 40, has spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy, is partially blind and requires 24-hour care.
Over four years, he was physically and psychologically abused, left without sufficient food and drink and forced to live in squalid conditions after Webb was hired as a live-in carer in 2016, the court heard.
The lovers took advantage of him for their own financial gains and separated him from his family, who reported the situation to the police in August 2020.
Police said texts between the defendants' mobile phones showed they had started a sexual relationship together and intentionally neglected Mr Somerset-How to take drugs and plan nights away.
In sentencing, Judge William Ashworth said Mr Somerset-How was "held in slavery, kept in bed, frequently in his own urine and excrement, unwashed, unkempt and absent from contact from other humans".
He told the court that Mr Somerset-How had suffered "serious psychological harm", was "humiliated" and treated as "a cow to be milked".
'Utterly destroyed me'
When he was rescued, Mr Somerset-How weighed just 6st 10lbs (43kg).
"I was literally in bed for 95% of four years. There was one point where I didn't get showered in five weeks," he said.
"The emotional toll's been ridiculous and the psychological toll. It's completely, utterly destroyed me. There's no retribution that will ever equalise what they've done to me."
He added: "As far as George goes, because he was a carer, he should never, ever have the opportunity to do this to anybody again."
Prior to sentencing, Mr Somerset-How's victim impact statement was read out by the prosecution barrister, Paul Calvin.
"I go to my room and just scream," it said.
The statement also said that Mr Somerset-How had had suicidal thoughts and been left with significant debt.
Det Con Cheyne Garrett said she was shocked when she realised the scale of the "depravity" shown by the couple.
"He was stuck in that room. His money was spent. It is despicable and it shouldn't have happened," she said.
