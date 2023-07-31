Charlie Cosser: Teens' knife plea after friend dies in stabbing
Friends of a 17-year-old boy who died after a stabbing have urged others to "think twice" before carrying a knife.
Charlie Cosser died in hospital on Tuesday after the attack in Warnham near Horsham, West Sussex, in the early hours of 23 July.
A 16-year-old boy from Chessington has admitted Charlie's murder and will be sentenced on 11 September.
In a fundraiser in Charlie's memory, his friends warned of the "devastating" consequences of knife crime.
In the appeal, which has so far raised more than £18,500 for a charity combatting knife crime, the friends said they did not want Charlie, from Milford in Surrey, to have died in vain.
They urged "whoever it may concern" to "think twice before carrying a knife, as the consequences will be devastating before you even realise what you have caused.
"You not only ruin the victim's life, as well as their friends and family, but also yours."
Charlie "fought long and hard through everything", they said, but his "bright presence" had been "cruelly robbed" from them.
"We do not wish for Charlie's death to be in vain, and we will all strive each and every day to make him proud," they said.
Charlie was previously described by his family as "the most caring, cheeky, loving son and brother we could have ever wished for".
