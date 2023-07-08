Crawley: CCTV appeal after rail worker left seriously hurt in attack
Detectives investigating a serious assault have released an image of a man they want to speak to.
A railway worker was left with severe injuries to his face and a broken shoulder after the assault at Crawley station in West Sussex.
The victim was working at the gate line at about 16:05 BST on 25 June when a man pushed through without a ticket, British Transport Police said.
He was challenged by the staff member and then attacked.
"The man was challenged by the member of staff and he then punched him before stamping on his head," a police spokesman said.
The worker suffered three eye fractures and a jaw fracture as well as the broken shoulder.
Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to come forward.
