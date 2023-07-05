Boy left unclothed after Burgess Hill sexual assault by two women
- Published
A teenage boy who was sexually assaulted by two women woke up with his clothes removed and injuries to his head and body, Sussex Police have said.
The 15-year-old was walking along Cants Lane in Burgess Hill before heading through a wooded area towards World's End at about 18:15 BST on 4 June.
He was assaulted and woke up on the floor, police said.
Both women were between 18 and 20 years old, one being 6ft 3in (1.9m) tall and with bright dyed red hair.
She was wearing blue shorts and black crop top with pink Air Jordan trainers, and had glasses, a police spokesman said.
The other was about 5ft 9in (1.75m) tall with long white blonde hair and spoke with a Merseyside accent.
Anyone who recognises the descriptions or saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Sussex Police.
