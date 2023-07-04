Brighton: Investigation into sexual harassment at waste service
Brighton and Hove City Council has appointed a barrister to investigate allegations of bullying and sexual harassment at Cityclean, the city's waste service.
Council workers have also complained of racism, disability discrimination and intimidation at the Hollingdean depot.
"We take such complaints extremely seriously", said council leader Bella Sankey.
The independent external inquiry was launched on Monday.
It will be conducted by Aileen McColgan KC, a barrister who specialises in discrimination law.
"Every member of our valued staff team should be able to work in a safe, comfortable and non-discriminatory environment. Unacceptable behaviour in the workplace will not be tolerated," said councillor Sankey.
She said the council is "committed to taking necessary action to address the concerns that have been raised".
Current and former Cityclean employees have been asked to come forward with any information related to the investigation.