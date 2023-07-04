Brighton teenager charged with terrorism offences
- Published
A man from Brighton has been charged with 11 terrorism-related offences.
Mason Reynolds, 18, of Moulsecoomb Way, was arrested on 27 June and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later on Tuesday.
The charges against him are linked to an "extreme right-wing ideology", counter-terrorism police say.
Among the charges are five counts of collecting information which could be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
He is also charged with five counts of dissemination of terrorist publications, and a further count of possessing an article for the purpose of terrorism.
The investigation which led to his arrest was carried out by the Counter Terrorism Policing South East unit.