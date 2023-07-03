London to Brighton Mini Run: Classic car event will not go ahead in 2024
A classic car event will not go ahead next year, as it has become "increasingly challenging" to run.
The London to Brighton Mini Run has seen drivers of vintage and modern Minis travel from the capital to the coast since 1986.
The London and Surrey Mini Owners Club said after "lengthy discussions" they had come to the "difficult decision" not to hold the event in 2024.
The group has not said whether the event will be held in subsequent years.
A spokeswoman said: "Putting on this event has become increasingly challenging, with spiralling costs, red tape, reduced parking at Brighton and numerous other restrictions, before we even get to the possible impact of ULEZ [Ultra Low Emissions Zone] in both London and Brighton."
"We would like to thank everyone who has helped marshal over the years and the members who have participated in the event."
ULEZ schemes aim to cut pollution levels by charging drivers of vehicles that do not meet minimum emissions standards.
London's ULEZ is expanding to cover the whole of London from the end of August, and will border several areas of Surrey and Kent.
