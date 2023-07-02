Hastings: Derelict building engulfed in smoke after blaze
- Published
A large fire broke out in the centre of Hastings on Saturday, prompting the fire service to ask people to avoid the area.
Ten fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze at about 16:15 BST after smoke was seen coming from a derelict building on Havelock Road.
Residents were told to keep windows and doors closed due to the volume of smoke, East Sussex Fire and Rescue said.
There were no reports of any injuries.
