Hastings: Derelict building engulfed in smoke after blaze

The fire service was called after black smoke poured out of the Hastings building

A large fire broke out in the centre of Hastings on Saturday, prompting the fire service to ask people to avoid the area.

Ten fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze at about 16:15 BST after smoke was seen coming from a derelict building on Havelock Road.

Residents were told to keep windows and doors closed due to the volume of smoke, East Sussex Fire and Rescue said.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire service was alerted at about 16:15 BST on Saturday
The blaze happened in a building close to Hastings seafront at a busy time of day

