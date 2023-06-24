Hove cannabis plants seized after suspected gas leak

Evacuation sceneEddie Mitchell
Roads were closed and the area was evacuated

A suspected gas leak led to police discovering a haul of cannabis plants when the area was evacuated.

Sussex Police said reports came in of a suspected gas leak in Lansdowne Place in Hove on Friday evening at about 18:30 BST.

Police supported the fire service with road closures as the area was cleared and made safe.

The plants were found during the evacuation, the force said.

A 69-year-old Hove man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and remains in custody.

A spokeswoman for Sussex Police said the cannabis plants were seized by police.

Eddie Mitchell
Police attended to support the fire service
Eddie Mitchell
The area was cleared and made safe after the suspected gas leak

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.