Newhaven: Mobile phone found in couple murder investigation
Police investigating the death of a husband and wife said they have found a mobile phone which was missing.
The phone is thought to have belonged to Chloe Bashford, 30, who was found dead with her husband Josh at their home in Lewes Road, Newhaven, East Sussex on 9 June.
Sussex Police said the phone was found in Newhaven on Friday afternoon.
Derek Martin, 64, also known as Derek Glenn, from Brighton, has been charged with two counts of murder.
