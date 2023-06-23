Newhaven: Mobile phone found in couple murder investigation

Josh and Chloe BashfordSussex Police
The bodies of Josh Bashford, 33, and Chloe Bashford, 30, were found at their home in Newhaven

Police investigating the death of a husband and wife said they have found a mobile phone which was missing.

The phone is thought to have belonged to Chloe Bashford, 30, who was found dead with her husband Josh at their home in Lewes Road, Newhaven, East Sussex on 9 June.

Sussex Police said the phone was found in Newhaven on Friday afternoon.

Derek Martin, 64, also known as Derek Glenn, from Brighton, has been charged with two counts of murder.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.