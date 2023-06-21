Newhaven: Mobile phone search in couple murder investigation
- Published
Police investigating the death of a husband and wife have appealed for help to find her mobile phone.
The bodies of Josh Bashford, 33, and Chloe Bashford, 30, were found by police at their home in Lewes Road, Newhaven, on 9 June.
Searches are being carried out in the area for a white iPhone 12 in a clear case with pineapples on it.
Derek Martin, 64, also known as Derek Glenn, from Brighton, has been charged with two counts of murder.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on 3 August.
Sussex Police is asking anyone who has been in possession of the phone, or knows where it could be, to come forward so it can be examined as part of its investigation.
