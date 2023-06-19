Burgess Hill: Fire crews tackle blaze at industrial unit

Fire in Burgess HillEddie Mitchell
Fire crews are tackling a fire at an industrial unit in Burgess Hill

Fire crews are tackling a blaze at an industrial unit in West Sussex.

Large plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing over the unit in Consort Way, Burgess Hill, after the fire started at about 15:00 BST.

Local residents have been urged to avoid the area to allow firefighters to bring the blaze under control.

"If you live nearby please keep your doors and windows closed," a West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

Six fire engines from Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Hurstpierpoint, Partridge Green and Worthing are at the scene, along with crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Eddie Mitchell
The cause of the fire is not yet known

