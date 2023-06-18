Patients diverted amid Sussex hospital IT problems
A hospital has been forced to divert ambulance patients to other sites after being hit by problems affecting IT systems and phone lines on Saturday.
Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton had been unable to accept emergency patients overnight, its trust said.
The trust asked patients to only phone 999 in a medical emergency.
The Princes Royal Hospital in Brighton had also been hit by the technical issues, the trust tweeted on Sunday.
University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust said patients may be "significantly" affected, as well as ambulance staff and those working in neighbouring hospitals.
A spokesman said: "Staff are working to contingency plans to support the delivery of safe and appropriate care.
"We ask all patients to continue to choose services carefully and appropriately."
