Hastings woman, 106, in King's birthday honours
- Published
A centenarian said she was "very honoured and flattered" after being recognised in the King's first birthday honours list and awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM).
Joan Willet raised £60,000 for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) during the Covid pandemic.
Ms Willett raised the money after completing a 17-mile walking challenge outside her Hastings care home.
At 106, she is the oldest recipient on this year's list.
Ms Willett, who took on her challenge at the age of 103, is a former teacher who has survived two heart attacks.
She was inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised £39m for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden.
Ms Willett said: "When I got the letter from the Cabinet Office informing me that I was being recommended to King Charles for this honour I literally couldn't believe it.
"It was such a wonderful surprise and something that I could never have imagined would happen to me."
She added: "I couldn't have embarked on my fundraising challenge for the BHF without the support and encouragement of my friends and every single one of the wonderful staff here at my care home, they are all fantastic."
Dr Charmaine Griffiths, CEO of the BHF, said everyone at the charity was "immensely proud" and "thrilled" she had received the honour.
"Joan is just such an exceptional person and her incredible fundraising for the BHF during the pandemic touched all of our hearts. It's just wonderful to see her recognised in the King's birthday honours list."
Elsewhere in Sussex, Prof Debra Humphris, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Brighton, has been appointed CBE for services to higher education and the NHS.
Also of the University of Sussex, Prof Ivor Gaber has been appointed an OBE for services to media freedom internationally.
In Kent, Victoria Golding, a former trustee and volunteer for Kent Wildlife Trust for 40 years has received a BEM for services to education, charity and animal welfare.
Other recipients include an OBE for Damian Collins, MP for Folkestone and Hythe, for services to political and public service.
Presenter Davina McCall, who lives in Tunbridge Wells, has been honoured with an MBE for services to broadcasting.
Gavin McKinnon, Chief Officer of Kent Special Constabulary, has also been awarded an OBE for services to policing.
In Surrey, the co-founder of One Million Meals, Muhammad Arif Anis, has been recognised with an OBE for services to frontline workers during Covid-19.
England cricketer Sam Curran has received an OBE for services to cricket.
Nicholas Knight OBE has been honoured with a CBE for services to fashion and photography.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.