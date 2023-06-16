A27: Multimillion-pound shared pathway officially opened
- Published
A £75m scheme to tackle congestion and improve road safety in East Sussex has been officially opened.
The project alongside the A27 has seen a new nine-mile (13km) shared-use path created for walkers, cyclists and horse riders between Firle and Polegate.
Meanwhile, a new bridge, named on Friday as the Rampion Bridge, has been created for cyclists and pedestrians to cross the River Cuckmere.
A total of 590 suggestions were received to come up with a name.
Pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders were "not fully catered for" before with "insufficient crossing points and poor east-west connections", a National Highways spokesman said.
Cristina Bucur, National Highways project lead, said: "Our new path is improving links to the communities, with easier access to the South Downs National Park and an alternative, more sustainable way of travel."
Sheila O'Sullivan, from Cycle Lewes, said: "We hope to see further shared cycle routes like this one across the region."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.