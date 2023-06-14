Newhaven: Man in court charged with married couple's murder

Derek Martin from Brighton is also known as Derek Glenn

A man has appeared at crown court charged with the murder of a married couple in East Sussex.

The bodies of Josh Bashford, 33, and Chloe Bashford, 30, were found by police at their home in Lewes Road, Newhaven, on Friday night.

Derek Martin, 64, also known as Derek Glenn, from Brighton, is charged with two counts of murder.

He appeared at Lewes Crown Court and was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on 3 August.

The bodies of Josh Bashford, 33, and Chloe Bashford, 30, were found at their home in Newhaven

Post mortem examinations on the couple's bodies are due to take place this week, Sussex Police said.

Mr Martin appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court earlier this week.

