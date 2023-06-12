Newhaven: Family's tribute to 'loving couple' found dead
The families of a married couple found dead at their home have paid tribute to the "funny and loving" pair as a man is due in court charged with their murder.
The bodies of Josh Bashford, 33, and Chloe Bashford, 30, were found on Friday night in Lewes Road, Newhaven.
Derek Martin, 64, also known as Derek Glenn, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, is due in court in Brighton later.
Mr and Mrs Bashford's family said they were "amazing parents to four beautiful children".
Georgie Last, a niece of the couple, said on Facebook they were "the most funny and loving pair... the most amazing parents to four beautiful, intelligent, and loving children".
Also on Facebook, Simon Glenn wrote: "Still does not feel real, just can't process it. My baby sister Chloe taken away from us way too soon, such a gentle soul."
'Miss you dearly'
Stephen Glenn added: "Taken cruelly from us far too young, leaving four beautiful children behind.
"You were and will always be our baby sister, we will miss you dearly and you will be forever in our thoughts and prayers RIP."
Det Ch Insp Kimball Edey, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: "Our thoughts remain with the families of the two victims at this extremely difficult time.
"While our work to establish the exact circumstances of what happened are ongoing, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with the matter."
A post-mortem examination is due to take place next week.
