Three killed and four injured in Chichester car crash
- Published
Three people have been killed in a car crash in West Sussex.
Sussex Police said it happened on the A285 at Duncton near Chichester, about 19:30 BST on Saturday, involving a BMW 220 and a Mercedes C200.
Three people travelling in the BMW were declared dead at the scene and a fourth was seriously injured.
Three people in the Mercedes were taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, one with serious injuries and the third with minor injuries.
A section of the road was closed for several hours overnight but has since reopened, the force said, as it appealed for witnesses.
