Newhaven: Man arrested after man and woman found dead
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the bodies of a man and a woman were found at an address in East Sussex.
The 33-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were discovered in a property in Lewes Road, Newhaven, just after 19:00 BST on Friday.
A 64-year-old man from Brighton is in custody.
Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
