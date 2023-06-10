Police investigate deaths at Royal Sussex County Hospital
Police are investigating the deaths of patients at a Brighton hospital.
Sussex Police has confirmed it was looking into allegations of medical negligence at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, East Sussex over a five-year period.
The claims concern alleged failings in neurosurgery and general surgery between 2015 and 2020.
The trust said it was co-operating fully with the investigation.
Police and the hospital trust could not confirm the number of deaths being looked at, but some reports suggested the figure was "about 40".
In May the Care Quality Commission (CQC) downgraded the hospital to "requires improvement" after whistleblowers prompted an inspection.
The force said: "Sussex Police has received allegations of medical negligence at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, and is currently assessing these allegations.
"The concerns raised relate to neurosurgery and general surgery in a period between 2015 and 2020.
"Inquiries are at an early stage and this does not necessarily mean this will lead to criminal prosecution."
A trust spokesman said: "The trust has been contacted by Sussex Police as part of their inquiries relating to the care of a number of general surgery and neurosurgery patients at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton between 2015 and 2020.
"It would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage other than to confirm that we are co-operating fully to ensure the concerns raised are investigated."
