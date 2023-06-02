Epsom hit-and-run victim named by Surrey Police
- Published
The victim of a hit-and-run in Surrey has been named as 44-year-old Shane Scannell.
Mr Scannell's family said they were devastated that Mr Scannell, who they said "was loved by so many", died on 25 May, four days after the collision.
He was found unresponsive close to a BP garage on South Street, Epsom, at about 00:15 BST on 21 May.
Police continue to investigate the incident and have appealed for information.
A 59-year-old man who was initially arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been released on bail.
Mr Scannell's family thanked everyone involved in Shane's care and asked for privacy to allow them to mourn as a family.
