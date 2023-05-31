Arthur Hölscher-Ermert death crash police could face charges
A file of evidence has been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider criminal charges against two Sussex Police officers following a fatal road crash.
Arthur Hölscher-Ermert, 27, died after he was hit by a unmarked car on the A259 in Peacehaven on 30 April 2022.
The police watchdog said there was an indication that two officers may have committed a criminal offence.
The incident saw angry protests outside Sussex Police headquarters last year.
Mr Hölscher-Ermert was hit by an unmarked Sussex Police vehicle. Moments before the crash, he had got out of an Audi on Bramber Avenue after it was pursued by another police car.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said that during its investigation, one officer was advised they were being criminally investigated for the offence of causing death by dangerous driving.
That officer was also subsequently advised they were under investigation for the offence of unlawful act manslaughter.
A second officer was advised they were under criminal investigation for the offence of perverting the course of justice.
Regional director at the IOPC, Mel Palmer, said: "Following the conclusion of our investigation and after carefully considering the evidence, we have decided there is an indication that both officers may have committed a criminal offence.
"It's important to note that a referral to the CPS does not necessarily mean that criminal charges will follow. It will now be for the CPS to determine whether charges should be brought and if so, what charges those should be."
The IOPC said both officers had been advised of its decision to pass a file of evidence to the CPS.
The watchdog said it had informed Mr Hölscher-Ermert's family of its decision and was keeping them updated.
