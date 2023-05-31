Hastings library book returned 48 years late
A library book has been returned nearly 48 years late.
The copy of Havelok the Warrior by Ian Serraillier should have been returned to Hastings library in East Sussex by 14 April 1975.
But it only found its way back during a seven-week books amnesty which ran until the end of March this year.
Fines were waived for those who returned more than 750 lost books to East Sussex's libraries during the amnesty period.
Councillor Claire Dowling, of East Sussex County Council, said almost 5,000 books fail to be returned to libraries across the county every year.
She said: "The amnesty has seen many lost books return to our library shelves so book lovers can enjoy them once again.
"If, when items are due to be returned, borrowers are not quite ready to part with them they can easily be renewed."