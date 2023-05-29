Lancing: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into wall

A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a wall in East Sussex.

Emergency services were called to Barfield Park, Lancing, after reports of a crash at about 20:15 BST on Sunday.

A 49-year-old local man was treated by ambulance crews but died at the scene, Sussex Police said. His next of kin has been informed.

A police investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

Sussex Police are also keen to speak to witnesses and anybody with dashcam footage.

