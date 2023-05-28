Brighton: Teenager in hospital after city centre stabbing
- Published
A teenager is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after being stabbed, police have said.
A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital after the attack in Russell Square, Brighton, at about 16:50 BST on Saturday.
Sussex Police said it had deployed a significant number of officers to the area and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
The teenager, from Croydon, had suffered serious injuries, it said.
Det Supt Miles Ockwell said: "I understand an incident such as this is concerning for the community.
We believe the individuals involved are known to each other and there is not deemed to be a wider risk to the public."