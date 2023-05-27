Yacht death: Man falls overboard during Channel race
A man has died after falling from a yacht during a race in the English Channel, police have said.
The incident is understood to have happened at about 14:00 BST on Friday in French waters.
The deceased man, who has not been named, was from the Greater Manchester area, according to Sussex Police.
A statement from Sussex Yacht Club, host of the Royal Escape Race, said it was "deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our fellow sailors".
HM Coastguard said it gave communications support to French rescue services during the incident north of Fecamp, Normandy.
A French helicopter and a lifeboat were also dispatched.
The British casualty was winched aboard the helicopter and flown to hospital in Le Havre.
The Royal Escape Race, between Brighton and Normandy, began on Friday.
In a statement, Sussex Yacht Club said: "We are working with police, maritime and coastguard agencies and the Marine Accident Investigation Bureau to assist with their enquiries.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and supporting our fellow sailors at this difficult time."