Worthing vicar with 20,000 indecent child images jailed
- Published
A vicar who had more than 20,000 indecent images of children on his computer been jailed for four years.
David Renshaw, of Worthing, West Sussex, was ordered to pay £4,200 in fines and issued a sexual harm prevention order.
The judge at Hove Crown Court said Renshaw demonstrated a profound breach of trust to parishioners and the wider church community.
A jury found him guilty of eight offences in February.
These included three counts of possessing indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornographic images portraying acts of intercourse with animals.
The 63-year-old vicar of Holy Trinity and Christ Church in Worthing first came to the attention of authorities in 2019 when an illegal image was identified on a file sharing website in New Zealand.
The account was attributed to Renshaw via his email address and IP address.
During a search of his home, Sussex Police found dead and malnourished animals, and drugs paraphernalia.
A total of 22,504 illegal images were also discovered.
The RSPCA also seized a number of dogs, cats and chickens that were found in a severely malnourished state from Renshaw's home, police said.
Det Sgt David Rose said the search of his address was "one of the most revolting tasks our officers will ever have to endure".
"It was a deeply unpleasant scene to search," he said.
"The sheer number of images indicate that they were accumulated over a protracted period of time."
