Uckfield primary school faces closure due to pupil shortage
A primary school in East Sussex faces possible closure due to dwindling pupil numbers.
Holy Cross Church of England Primary School in Belmont Road, Uckfield, only has 26 children on roll, despite there being capacity for 210.
East Sussex County Council said it tried to find alternatives to closing the school, but concluded that keeping it open was no longer viable.
A consultation will now get under way, ahead of a final decision in September.
If approved, the school will close in December. Pupils are currently being taught in just two classes - one for reception to Year 2 and another for Years 3 to 6.
Council officers said this was having a negative impact on the quality and consistency of the school's education.
Councillor Bob Standley, the council's lead member for education, agreed to begin the formal process of closing down the school.
'Excellent standard'
According to the council, pupil numbers have been falling for some years and there have been issues with staffing and school leadership.
Last summer, Ofsted rated the school as good. Parents were made aware of a potential closure in March.
In a letter, the school's Interim Executive Board said it recognised the news was upsetting and could cause anxiety about what it meant for children.
"At the centre of everything we do is a commitment that we all share to provide an excellent standard of education for all children," the letter said.
"Sadly, we no longer believe that is possible at Holy Cross."
