Homes across South East without water as GCSE exams begin
Hundreds of homes have been left without water since Saturday, as students begin to take their GCSEs.
Southern Water has apologised for the disruption, which was caused by a failure at a water plant in Hardham.
Several primary schools in Crawley, Three Bridges and Pulborough have shut because of the outage, but there are no reports of secondary schools closing.
"We know that GCSE's start today and we have a plan [for] the secondary school in the area," Southern Water said.
Speaking to the BBC on Monday morning, Katy Taylor, chief customer officer for the company, said customers around Billingshurst, Horsham and Pulborough were without water for about 24 hours, but supplies were returning.
She said: "Hopefully all of those customers, bar a small pocket of about 2,000 customers, should have had their water back on overnight."
About 12,000 homes were without water in the Turner's Hill area, Ms Taylor added, but supplies should return by midday.
Three bottled water stations were set up on Sunday, which attracted huge queues.
Lorraine, a wheelchair user in Crawley, told the BBC she has had no water delivered despite being on a priority list.
She said she also has a daughter with a kidney condition which means she needs to drink large amounts of water to stop her getting infections.
"They know all this but where is [the water]?" she said.
However, Ms Taylor insisted the company had delivered water to everyone on its priority list.
She advised anyone who had not received water and still had no supply to get in touch.
"We have been delivering water non-stop since about lunchtime on Saturday," she said.
Meanwhile, in Surrey, Thames Water has apologised after "continuing problems" with supplies in the Cranleigh, Godalming and Dorking areas.
It said there had been a number of issues, including interruptions to power supplies, which engineers were investigating.
"We are working as quickly as we can to resolve these and get things back to normal," it said.
