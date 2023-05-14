West Sussex water plant failure leaves homes without supplies
A failure at a water supply plant has left properties across West Sussex with little or no water.
Southern Water said the outage followed low levels of chlorine at its Hardham water supply works.
The company has said 20,000 customers were affected and the number could grow to 40,000 by lunchtime.
Southern Water said a bottled water station had opened in Billingshurst and deliveries to vulnerable customers were under way.
A fleet of 19 tankers was supporting hospitals and areas most in need of supplies, the company said.
It said it was hoped supplies would start to return early on Sunday evening and be back to normal within 24 to 36 hours.
'Strictest standards'
A statement on the company's website, said Horsham, Billinghurst, Broadbridge Heath, Pulborough, Codmore Hill, West Chiltington, Wisborough Green, Rudgwick, Loxwood, Barns Green and Slinfold had all had supplies disrupted.
It said: "Our sites operate to the strictest standards for water quality and are designed to automatically shut down well in advance of any risk to our customers.
"The incident was caused by unusually low levels of chlorine being detected at our Hardham water supply works.
"Chlorine is an important part of our standard treatment processes used to ensure water quality meets the very high standards set."
The outage affected those who received their water from the Upper Nash and Itchenfield reservoirs.
Any vulnerable customers who need water can sign up to the company's priority services register.
The bottled water station can be found at Billingshurst Football Club.