Crawley death: Three murder arrests after woman found dead
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a property in Crawley.
Police went to the address in Oates Walk at about 09:00 BST on Saturday in response to medical concerns for her.
Sussex Police said the three men, who were all known to the woman, were taken into custody. A spokeswoman said officers were still establishing the circumstances and cause of death.
The woman who died has not yet been identified by officers.
The force is asking for anyone with information to get in touch.
