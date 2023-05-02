Vishal Mehrotra: Father of murdered boy denied chance to meet PM
The father of an eight-year-old boy whose body was found in woodland more than 40 years ago has been denied a meeting with the prime minister.
Vishal Mehrotra disappeared from London in July 1981, and was found in Rogate, West Sussex, seven months later.
His father Vishambar Mehrotra maintains his death was not fully investigated.
Mr Mehrotra, who is 77 and has cancer, said he was "running out of time". The Prime Minister's Office said they did not comment on individual cases.
Sussex Police said the case had been the subject of "extensive and thorough police inquiries" since 1981 and the force had maintained contact with the family.
After Mr Mehrotra requested but was refused an opportunity to raise the handling of his son's case with the prime minister, he said he felt "deeply dismayed" and "snubbed".
His letter to Mr Sunak on 2 March coincided with the findings of a new BBC Podcast "Vishal", that included new information and an interview with a paedophile who had fled to Sri Lanka and is possibly linked to the case.
But on 24 April, Chris Philp, minister for policing, replied while he had "huge sympathy", ministers were "not able to intervene in individual complaints against the police".
A police spokeswoman said: "We have maintained contact with Vishal's family and are committed to undertaking all reasonable and viable enquiries to identify those responsible for Vishal's death."
She added: "This includes examining any new information or forensic opportunities that may arise. The investigation into Vishal's murder is still open and we urge anyone with information to get in touch."