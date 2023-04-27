Bexhill residents voice anger over Northeye asylum seeker site
People living near a former prison that is to be turned into asylum seeker housing have hit out against the plan.
The government is working to turn the Northeye site, about 30 metres from a housing estate, into accommodation for up to 1,200 men.
Bexhill Town Council held a meeting to gather the views of locals to send to the government.
The Home Office previously said it understood concerns and would work with partners to manage the impact.
Labour has said the move showed a failure of asylum policy and the Refugee Council has said warehouse-style housing was not suitable for traumatised people.
At the meeting, Janet Fisher said she moved to Bexhill because she felt safe, but people, particularly the elderly, were now "terrified".
Mike Barton, who lives 300 metres from Northeye, said the site was on the fringes of the town and about 1,100 to 1,200 people would be visiting Bexhill each day, walking down residential roads and on buses.
Resident Sue Williams said people fleeing war and persecution should be treated with compassion but the site was "inappropriate".
She said: "We need to support and integrate people who come to this country.
"Shoving them into a camp is not the way to do it and I think a former prison site is going to traumatise an awful lot of people who have suffered terribly to get here."
Others raised concerns about infrastructure, public safety and the sheer numbers of people involved.
Residents criticised Bexhill's Conservative MP Huw Merriman, who declined to attend, but the MP said he was voting for the government's Illegal Migration Bill at the time - legislation he said should render the Northeye site "redundant".
Mr Merriman said: "I did let the town council know why I would not be there in the hope that this would be conveyed to those attending."
He said he remained committed to ensuring information about the asylum centre was made available to the public at the earliest opportunity and to holding a public meeting.
He added: "Given that the proposed site is still pending results of contamination and environmental surveys, a public meeting will be best held when we have more certainty and information to discuss."
A Home Office spokeswoman said: "Delivering accommodation on surplus military sites will provide cheaper and more orderly, suitable accommodation for those arriving in small boats whilst helping to reduce the use of hotels.
"We understand the concerns of local communities and will work closely with councils and key partners to manage the impact of using these sites, including liaising with local police to make sure appropriate arrangements are in place."
