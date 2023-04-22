Hambrook: Dozens of animals found in 'poor condition'

A total of 54 dogs and two horses have been seized from an address in Hambrook
By Stuart Maisner
BBC News

Dozens of animals have been seized following reports they were being kept in inadequate living conditions.

Police, the RSPCA and staff from Chichester District Council carried out a warrant under the Animal Welfare Act at an address in Hambrook, West Sussex.

A total of 54 dogs and two horses were taken away after a vet concluded they were not being adequately cared for, police said.

The dogs included puppies that were just a day old.

Sussex Police said an investigation was ongoing and a 57-year-old man will be interviewed voluntarily in connection with animal welfare offences in the next week.

Sgt Tom Carter, from the force's rural crime team, said: "We seized a large quantity of dogs and two horses in a poor condition with a variety of untreated medical conditions.

"These are now being cared for while we carry out a thorough investigation."

