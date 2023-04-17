Motorcyclist dies after hitting road sign in Sussex
- Published
A motorcyclist has died after hitting a road sign.
Emergency services were called to the crash on the A29 in Bury Hill, West Sussex, at about 13:55 BST on Saturday.
The motorcycle rider, a 22-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene after he left the road and crashed into a road sign, Sussex Police said. His next of kin have been informed.
Police have appealed for anybody who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward.
