Vishal Mehrotra: Killed boy's family cannot forgive police inaction
- Published
The family of an eight-year-old boy whose body was found in woodland more than 40 years ago has accused police of failing to fully investigate his death.
Vishal Mehrotra disappeared from west London in July 1981, and his remains were found in Rogate, West Sussex, seven months later.
The BBC has traced a paedophile with potential links to the case.
His family had been told by detectives the man was believed to have fled to Asia but could not be found.
James Russell, who denied being part of a paedophile ring operating in London and Sussex, had never been questioned about Vishal's murder, and claimed he has never heard of the schoolboy.
Vishal vanished as he walked home from shops in Putney in 1981 on the day of the Royal wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer.
Four years ago, when reviewing an unconnected case, Sussex Police discovered they had missed how a convicted paedophile, Nicholas Douglass, had written a document he entitled "Vishal", which he finished a year after Vishal's remains were found.
The BBC tracked down Douglass in 2020 and spoke to him in November 2022.
Explaining why he had named the document after Vishal, Douglass said: "It's the first [name] that came into my head because it had been in the press, massive publicity and at the time I, it was the first Asian name I could think of, that's the honest truth."
Douglass also had connections to the area where Vishal's remains were found as his mother lived nearby. But he has repeatedly denied having anything to do with Vishal's murder.
When Vishal disappeared, Douglas had been part of a group of paedophiles who were abusing children at a boarding school. The group included James Russell.
Two years ago, Sussex Police told Vishal's family there was nothing to connect the group to Vishal's death - despite never speaking to Russell, who the BBC found in Sri Lanka.
Russell had fled the UK whilst under investigation for child sexual abuse in 1996. When the BBC spoke to him he admitted an attraction to boys of Indian heritage.
The Mehrotra family had been told by Sussex Police a specialist team was looking for Russell.
Vishambar Mehrotra, Vishal's father and a retired magistrate, said: "I believe the police were aware of his whereabouts.
"I believe the police could have properly questioned him, but again nothing happened.
"I can't forgive them for their inaction."
Russell was forced to leave Sri Lanka in October last year. He was returned to the UK where he was met by police who interviewed him about Vishal's murder.
He died shortly afterwards.
A spokeswoman for Sussex Police said: "Evidential requirements for extradition to the UK were not met in the case of [James Russell] and so this was not a viable option.
"Based on the information available at the time, it was not proportionate to send a Sussex Police representative to Sri Lanka to try and locate the individual.
"Officers from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team met the individual as soon as possible on his return to the UK, at which point he was asked questions relating to the murder of Vishal Mehrotra," she said.
"We refute allegations of inaction by police in relation to [James Russell]. Those who had reported offences to us were aware of the challenges but were kept updated with any developments."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.